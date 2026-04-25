Related Digital secures financing for $16 billion Oracle data center in Michigan

April 24 : Data center developer Related Digital said on Friday it has secured financing for a $16 billion data center campus it is building in Michigan for Oracle.

The financing includes equity from Related Digital and funds affiliated with Blackstone, and fixed-rate, long term debt financing anchored by PIMCO-managed funds and accounts, the company said.

OpenAI, Oracle and Related Digital in October announced the project of a more than 1 gigawatt data center in Saline Township, Michigan, as part of their push to expand U.S. AI infrastructure capacity.