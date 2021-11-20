Reliance, Aramco to re-evaluate stake sale in oil-to-chemicals arm

India's Reliance Industries Ltd said it has decided with Saudi Aramco to re-evaluate the oil major's proposed investment in Reliance's oil-to-chemicals business.

The companies had signed a non-binding letter of intent in August 2019, which would have seen Reliance sell 20per cent of the unit to Saudi Aramco to fetch roughly US$15 billion.

Reliance also said it would withdraw its application to separate the oil-to-chemicals business.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)