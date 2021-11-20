Logo
Business

Reliance, Aramco to re-evaluate stake sale in oil-to-chemicals arm
FILE PHOTO: Labourers rest in front of an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

20 Nov 2021 01:54AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 01:55AM)
India's Reliance Industries Ltd said it has decided with Saudi Aramco to re-evaluate the oil major's proposed investment in Reliance's oil-to-chemicals business.

The companies had signed a non-binding letter of intent in August 2019, which would have seen Reliance sell 20per cent of the unit to Saudi Aramco to fetch roughly US$15 billion.

Reliance also said it would withdraw its application to separate the oil-to-chemicals business.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

