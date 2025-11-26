Reliance Industries, JV partners to invest $11 billion in India AI data capacity

A Reliance Industries joint venture will invest $11 billion over five years to develop 1 gigawatt of AI data capacity in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, the companies and the state's government said on Wednesday.

Canadian multinational company Brookfield Corporation and U.S.-based real estate investment trust Digital Realty are the other partners involved in the joint venture, called Digital Connexion.

The project aims to establish an AI-native data centre campus across 400 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam city.

In October, Google disclosed it will build AI data centre capacity in Visakhapatnam over five years, set to be the tech major's largest-ever AI hub outside of the U.S.

The recent boom in AI, which requires vast amounts of computing data, has fuelled a corporate rush to pour money into the technology globally and has led to an unprecedented growth in data centres across the world.

India's data centre capacity is expected to more than triple to 4.5 gigawatt by 2030 from current levels, according to real estate consultant Colliers.

Last week, Indian IT firm TCS also unveiled a partnership with private equity firm TPG to invest $2 billion in equity to form a joint venture aimed at developing AI data centres.