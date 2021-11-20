Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Reliance, Aramco to re-evaluate stake sale in oil-to-chemicals arm
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Reliance to reevaluate US$15 billion stake sale in oil-to-chemicals arm to Saudi Aramco

Reliance to reevaluate US$15 billion stake sale in oil-to-chemicals arm to Saudi Aramco

FILE PHOTO: Labourers rest in front of an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

20 Nov 2021 01:54AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 03:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:India's Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday it had decided with Saudi Aramco to reevaluate the oil giant's proposed roughly US$15 billion investment in Reliance's oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business.

The 20per cent stake sale in the unit was announced in 2019, but was delayed as oil prices and demand crashed last year due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Reliance, earlier this year, said it would invest 600 billion rupee (US$8.08 billion) to build four 'giga factories' at Jamnagar to produce solar cells and modules, energy storage batteries, fuel cells and green hydrogen.

The complex in western India accounts for a major part of the oil-to-chemicals assets.

"Due to evolving nature of Reliance's business portfolio, Reliance and Saudi Aramco have mutually determined that it would be beneficial for both parties to re-evaluate the proposed investment in O2C business in light of the changed context," Reliance said on Friday.

The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate added Jamnagar happens to be at the "centre" of its strategy to become a net carbon zero company.

Reliance is also withdrawing its application filed with the National Company Law Tribunal for segregating the O2C business.

The company will continue to be Aramco's preferred partner for private sector investments in India and it will collaborate with Saudi Aramco and SABIC for investments in Saudi Arabia, Reliance added.

In October, Reliance said it had won shareholders' backing to appoint Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director to its board.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us