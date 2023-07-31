Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Reliance Retail to launch $200-laptop to replicate phone success
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Reliance Retail to launch $200-laptop to replicate phone success

Reliance Retail to launch $200-laptop to replicate phone success

FILE PHOTO: Shopping trolleys are seen parked outside a Reliance supermarket in Mumbai, India, March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo

31 Jul 2023 10:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : India's Reliance Retail will launch a $200 laptop next month as the Mukesh Ambani-owned retailer looks to repeat the success of its low-cost cell phone.

The 4G-enabled laptop, called JioBook, is priced at 16,499 rupees ($200.63) and will be available for purchase through the company-run retail outlets and online platform Reliance Digital from Aug. 5.

JioBook, which will run on JioOS, an operating system based on Google's Android OS, will come with JioTV and JioCloudGames apps pre-installed, the company said in a statement.

Last October, Reuters had reported citing sources that JioBook will be produced locally by contract manufacturer Flex.

Ambani's Reliance is known for disrupting businesses with cut-throat price offerings. Its wireless venture Jio Infocomm upended the Indian mobile market with cheap internet plans in 2016.

($1 = 82.2350 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.