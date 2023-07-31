Reliance Retail to launch $200-laptop to replicate phone success

BENGALURU : India's Reliance Retail will launch a $200 laptop next month as the Mukesh Ambani-owned retailer looks to repeat the success of its low-cost cell phone.

The 4G-enabled laptop, called JioBook, is priced at 16,499 rupees ($200.63) and will be available for purchase through the company-run retail outlets and online platform Reliance Digital from Aug. 5.

JioBook, which will run on JioOS, an operating system based on Google's Android OS, will come with JioTV and JioCloudGames apps pre-installed, the company said in a statement.

Last October, Reuters had reported citing sources that JioBook will be produced locally by contract manufacturer Flex.

Ambani's Reliance is known for disrupting businesses with cut-throat price offerings. Its wireless venture Jio Infocomm upended the Indian mobile market with cheap internet plans in 2016.

($1 = 82.2350 Indian rupees)