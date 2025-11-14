Reliance to set up 1 gigawatt AI data centre in India's Andhra Pradesh

BENGALURU :Reliance Industries plans to set up a 1-gigawatt AI data center in India's Andhra Pradesh, the state's chief minister said on Friday, adding to infrastructure capacity in India where the likes of Google and Microsoft have made huge AI investments.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu did not disclose financial details of the investment. Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Globally, companies are investing heavily to build new infrastructure to meet booming demand for AI services.

India is a critical growth market where nearly a billion users access the internet. Google last month committed to a $15 billion investment over five years to create an AI data center in Andhra Pradesh, its biggest ever investment in India. Microsoft and Amazon have also poured billions into building data centers in India.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Reliance's planned data center will operate as a twin to its gigawatt-scale AI data center in Jamnagar city in Gujarat state, "together forming one of Asia's strongest AI infrastructure networks," Naidu said.

AI requires enormous computing power, pushing demand for specialised data centers that enable tech companies to link thousands of chips together in clusters.

The Reliance group, led by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, includes Jio, India's leading telecoms carrier, Reliance Retail Ltd, Network18 Media & Investments Ltd and Jamnagar, India's largest oil complex.