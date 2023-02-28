Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Relocating Hong Kong residents withdrew US$219 million from pensions in Q4, down 28% year-on-year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Relocating Hong Kong residents withdrew US$219 million from pensions in Q4, down 28% year-on-year

Relocating Hong Kong residents withdrew US$219 million from pensions in Q4, down 28% year-on-year

A general view of skyline buildings during sunset in Hong Kong, China on Oct 12, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

28 Feb 2023 04:23PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2023 05:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: Residents leaving Hong Kong permanently withdrew HK$1.716 billion (US$218.65 million) from pension accounts in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 28 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday (Feb 28).

A total of 7,000 claims to withdraw money from the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) were made over October-December by people moving away from Hong Kong, compared with 8,700 claims withdrawing HK$2.384 billion in the same period of 2021.

The figure also compared with 8,600 claims in July-September that saw withdrawals of HK$2.177 billion, 8,600 claims withdrawing HK$2.114 billion in April-June, and 7,500 claims withdrawing HK$2.014 billion January-March.

The Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority said multiple claims are sometimes made by a single person as a scheme member may have more than one account.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the total number of claims - spanning all reasons, such as retirement - was about 53,000, a decline of 8 per cent from the previous quarter.

Curbs to control the spread of COVID-19 are among reasons for people leaving Hong Kong, which has closely followed China's zero-COVID policy since 2020 but began easing restrictions in August.

The city will drop its COVID-19 mask mandate from Mar 1 to attract visitors, stimulate business and restore normal life more than three years after stringent rules were first imposed in the financial hub.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Hong Kong China COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.