Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination court Malaysia China climate change
Logo

Business

Remains of 'Big John', largest known triceratops, sell for 6.65 million euros
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination court Malaysia China climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Remains of 'Big John', largest known triceratops, sell for 6.65 million euros

Remains of 'Big John', largest known triceratops, sell for 6.65 million euros
Visitors look at the skeleton of a gigantic Triceratops over 66 million years old, named "Big John", on display before its auction by Binoche et Giquello at Drouot auction house in Paris, France, October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Remains of 'Big John', largest known triceratops, sell for 6.65 million euros
Visitors look at the skeleton of a gigantic Triceratops over 66 million years old, named "Big John", on display before its auction by Binoche et Giquello at Drouot auction house in Paris, France, October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Remains of 'Big John', largest known triceratops, sell for 6.65 million euros
The skeleton of a gigantic Triceratops over 66 million years old, named "Big John", is seen on display before its auction by Binoche et Giquello at Drouot auction house in Paris, France, October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Remains of 'Big John', largest known triceratops, sell for 6.65 million euros
Visitors take a picture of the skeleton of a gigantic Triceratops over 66 million years old, named "Big John", on display before its auction by Binoche et Giquello at Drouot auction house in Paris, France, October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Remains of 'Big John', largest known triceratops, sell for 6.65 million euros
The skeleton of a gigantic Triceratops over 66 million years old, named "Big John", is seen on display before its auction by Binoche et Giquello at Drouot auction house in Paris, France, October 20, 2021. Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
21 Oct 2021 09:40PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2021 10:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :The fossilised remains of 'Big John', the largest triceratops dinosaur ever discovered by paleontologists, sold for 6.65 million euros (US$7.74 million) at a Paris auction on Thursday.

Big John - named after the owner of the land where the dinosaur's bones were found - roamed modern-day South Dakota more than 66 million years ago.

The hammer price at the Drouot auction house, before commission and other costs, was 5.5 million euros. Drouot had estimated the skeleton would fetch between 1.2-1.5 million euros. It sold to an unidentified private U.S. buyer.

"It's a record for Europe," said auctioneer Alexandre Giquello, who described exponential growth in the relatively new market of dinosaur fossils. "We're creating a market."

The first piece of bone from the supersized skeleton - the skull alone is 2.62 meters long and two meters wide - was found in 2014.

By 2015, paleontologists had unearthed 60per cent of the skeleton, a rare feat, made of over 200 pieces which were painstakingly put together in Italy, to prepare for the Paris auction.

The skull showed a traumatic lesion, which researchers said was likely the work of another triceratops striking it from behind.

The name triceratops means "three-horned face".

(US$1 = 0.8589 euros)

(Reporting by Michaela Cabrera and Ingrid Melander; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us