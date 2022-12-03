Renault and Nissan forgo Wednesday announcement of alliance deal -media

TOKYO :Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co are set to forgo a Wednesday announcement of a deal to restructure their automotive alliance as they struggle to bridge their differences, Japanese television network JNN reported.

In their discussions, Renault is looking to Nissan to invest in its electric vehicle business, while Nissan is seeking the sale of part of Renault's 43 per cent stake in Nissan to put the two partners on a more equal footing.

The French and Japanese carmakers remained apart on how to share intellectual property, JNN said late on Friday. There are no plans on when to make an announcement, the network said.

Renault did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nissan declined to comment.

The companies have been aiming to announce the new alliance structure as early as this month, Reuters reported this week. The question of how to share technology and intellectual property has proved to be a sticking point in the talks.