Renault and Nissan to unveil joint EV projects, sources say
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault are pictured at a dealership Kyiv, Ukraine June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

04 Jan 2022 11:24PM (Updated: 05 Jan 2022 12:03AM)
PARIS: Automotive alliance partners Renault and Nissan will on Jan 27 present their joint projects for electric and connected vehicles, two sources close to Renault told Reuters.

Source: Reuters

