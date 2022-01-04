Renault and Nissan to unveil joint EV projects, sources say

PARIS: Automotive alliance partners Renault and Nissan will on Jan 27 present their joint projects for electric and connected vehicles, two sources close to Renault told Reuters.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
PARIS: Automotive alliance partners Renault and Nissan will on Jan 27 present their joint projects for electric and connected vehicles, two sources close to Renault told Reuters.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us