Business

Renault CEO: China very competitive on electric vehicles, Europe needs to catch up
Business

Renault CEO: China very competitive on electric vehicles, Europe needs to catch up

Renault CEO: China very competitive on electric vehicles, Europe needs to catch up

The Renault logo on the Renault Scenic Vision concept-car is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

04 Sep 2023 02:46PM
PARIS : Renault's chief executive Luca de Meo said on Monday that China was 'very competitive' in terms of the electric vehicle market, as Renault also prepared to unveil its new Scenic electric vehicle car model.

"China is very competitive when it comes to the supply chain of electric vehicles....we need to catch up fast," De Meo told RTL Radio, speaking from the IAA Munich car show.

De Meo added that Renault would unveil the prices for its new Scenic minivan later in the year, with a launch planned in the first quarter of 2024.

The Scenic will be within the price range for many customers, similar to a hybrid model of the same size and category, he said.

Source: Reuters

