Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Renault CFO: Nissan eyeing equity stake in electric and software unit Ampere
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Renault CFO: Nissan eyeing equity stake in electric and software unit Ampere

Renault CFO: Nissan eyeing equity stake in electric and software unit Ampere

FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault are pictured at a dealership Kyiv, Ukraine June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

08 Nov 2022 05:43PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2022 05:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Nissan is considering taking an equity stake in the Ampere unit, which could be listed on the stock market at the end of 2023, Renault chief financial officer Thierry Pieton told an investor presentation on Tuesday.

The scale of Renault's planned overhaul- encompassing the gasoline engine business it has code-named "Horse" and the electric one code-named "Ampere" - speaks to the pressure automakers now feel from investors and regulators to quicken their move to electric vehicles, with Europe having effectively banned combustion engines from 2035.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.