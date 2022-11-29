Logo
Business

Renault chairman says confident of reaching deal with Nissan on future of alliance
Renault chairman says confident of reaching deal with Nissan on future of alliance

FILE PHOTO: Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard speaks during a news conference as part of a visit to present the Re-Factory, a second-hand vehicles factory, in Flins, France, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

29 Nov 2022 06:17PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 06:17PM)
PARIS : Renault's chairman on Tuesday told Reuters on Tuesday he was "confident" the French carmaker will reach an agreement with its Japanese partner Nissan on the future of their alliance.

Ongoing talks between Renault and Nissan about their alliance could prompt the biggest reset in the tie-up since the 2018 arrest of longtime executive Carlos Ghosn, but it still has to be confirmed how they play out.

Asked by Reuters whether any announcement on the matter will be made by mid-December, as suggested by some sources, Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard declined to comment.

Source: Reuters

