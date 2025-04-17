Renault chairman Senard to step down from Nissan's board

TOKYO :Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard is to step down from Nissan's board of directors, the Japanese automaker said on Thursday, as the company tackles its declining performance.

Senard, who served as Nissan's vice chairman, will resign at the end of the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for June, a company statement said.

It also said another Renault representative, Pierre Fleuriot, would also leave Nissan's board at the same time.

Both automakers agreed in March to modify their two-decade-old alliance to allow for a reduction in cross-shareholdings and to relieve Nissan of its commitment to invest in Renault's electric vehicle unit Ampere.

