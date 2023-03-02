Logo
Business

Renault, Geely ink pact with Aramco for engine venture
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Renault is seen on a car during the French carmaker Renault's 2022 annual results presentation in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, Feburary 16, 2023. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
FILE PHOTO: The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
02 Mar 2023 12:36PM (Updated: 02 Mar 2023 12:36PM)
:French car maker Renault SA signed a deal with Aramco and China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd in which the Saudi oil producer would become a potential minority stakeholder in a new powertrain technology company, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Geely and Renault are expected to retain equal equity stakes in the new independent entity, the statement said, adding that the new company will be dedicated to internal combustion and hybrid powertrain technologies.

Reuters reported in January that the car makers were working to finalise a deal to join with Aramco to develop and supply gasoline engines and hybrid technologies, citing three people with knowledge of the talks.

The new company would have an annual production capacity of more than 5 million internal combustion, hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines and transmissions per year, the companies said.

Source: Reuters

