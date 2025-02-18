Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Renault, Geely to produce low-emission vehicles in Brazil
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Renault, Geely to produce low-emission vehicles in Brazil

Renault, Geely to produce low-emission vehicles in Brazil
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the logo of Chinese automobile manufacturer Geely at a dealership in Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Renault, Geely to produce low-emission vehicles in Brazil
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Renault is seen on a car in Brussels, Belgium January 16, 2025. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo
18 Feb 2025 01:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : French automaker Renault and its Chinese partner Geely said in a joint statement on Monday that they had agreed to produce and sell zero- and low-emission vehicles in Brazil.

Renault said that "Renault do Brasil" would welcome Geely Holding as a new partner and that entry into this venture would enable Geely Holding to access the Renault Group's Ayrton Senna Industrial Complex, in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, in the southern state of Parana.

Renault do Brasil would become a distributor of the Geely Holding portfolio of zero and low emission vehicle products in the country through its existing distribution network.

Reuters reported last week that the two firms were set to announce a deal on expanding their cooperation to Brazil as they seek new growth markets amid broadening global trade wars.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement