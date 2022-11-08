Logo
Business

Renault, Geely strike deal for internal-combustion joint venture
Renault, Geely strike deal for internal-combustion joint venture

FILE PHOTO: Renault logo is displayed at 2022 Paris Auto Show, France October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
FILE PHOTO: The Geely logo is seen at a car dealership in Shanghai, China August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
08 Nov 2022 12:02PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2022 12:02PM)
BEIJING : Renault SA and China's Geely have agreed to launch a new, equally held joint-venture that will supply gasoline engines and hybrid technology to the brands they own and other automakers, the two companies said in a statement.

The joint-venture will employ 19,000 people at 17 powertrain factories and three research and development hubs, the companies said.

The framework agreement clears an important benchmark in a months-long effort by the French automaker to carve out its internal combustion business as a separate company.

Renault has also been in negotiations with its existing alliance partner, Nissan Motor Co, about new investment in an electric vehicle venture it also plans to establish.

Source: Reuters

