Renault, Nissan agree to new partnership terms
FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is seen next to a vehicle during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

31 Mar 2025 06:52PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2025 07:26PM)
PARIS : Automakers Renault and Nissan said on Monday they had agreed to further amend their partnership, adding the possibility for each side to reduce their cross-shareholdings to 10 per cent, down from 15 per cent previously.

Renault also announced its intention to increase its stake in the Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL) joint business to 100 per cent, from 49 per cent previously.

(This story has been corrected to fix the size of Renault's stake in the Indian business to 49 per cent, not 51 per cent, in paragraph 2)

Source: Reuters
