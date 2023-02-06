Renault, Nissan to fill in the blanks on their rejiggered alliance

LONDON: Nissan and Renault on Monday (Feb 6) are set to unveil details of their redesigned alliance and answer questions about Renault's electric vehicle (EV) business and how it will sell off most of its stake in the Japanese carmaker.

The two companies announced a sweeping remake of their two-decade-old automaking alliance last month, which should see the Japanese company invest in Renault's new EV unit Ampere.

That announcement came after nearly four months of intense talks complicated by concerns about the sharing of intellectual property as Renault sought tie-ups with companies outside their alliance.

The deal will see the French carmaker reduce its stake in Nissan to 15 per cent from around 43 per cent.

That will see Renault put around 28 per cent of the Japanese automaker in a French trust, crucially making the two more equal partners.

Renault's board approved the deal on Sunday night, according to a source. Nissan's board is expected to meet early on Monday to approve it.

Investors and analysts will be looking on Monday for more clarity on how the trust will operate.