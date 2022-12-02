Renault, Nissan could announce outcome of talks about future of alliance in coming days: Les Echos

PARIS: Renault and Nissan could announce the outcome of talks about the future of their alliance in coming days, French paper Les Echos reported on Thursday.

It said that an announcement could be made on Dec 7, but added that so far nothing has been signed.

Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Mak oto Uchida said on Thursday he was "very confident" the Japanese automaker could strengthen its partnership with Renault but declined to comment on the likelihood the automakers would announce a restructured alliance this month.