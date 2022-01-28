Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Renault to produce new Alpine model at Dieppe site
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Renault to produce new Alpine model at Dieppe site

Renault to produce new Alpine model at Dieppe site

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Vertou, near Nantes, France, January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

28 Jan 2022 04:34PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 05:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : French carmaker Renault will produce the new electric model of its Alpine brand at its Dieppe site in northern France, Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Friday.

"There was uncertainty over the future of that plant a few years ago and now thanks to the work of Renault's teams...we will be able to really secure the future of that plant," Senard told France Inter radio.

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors on Thursday said they planned to deepen co-operation in electric vehicle (EV) production as their two decade-old alliance positions itself to compete as auto markets switch to EVs.

Senard also told France Inter radio that Renault hoped to hire a further 2,500 staff for its French factories.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us