Renault "relatively confident" for 2022 despite some chip supply worries
FILE PHOTO: The new Renault Megane E-Tech 100% Electric car is displayed ahead of the 2021 Munich Motor Show during a presentation in Aubervilliers near Paris, France, September 2, 2021. Picture taken September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

13 Jan 2022 07:44PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 08:55PM)
GUYANCOURT (France) :Renault is "relatively confident" about its business year but still sees some problems over chips supplies which it expects to be felt mostly in the first half of 2022, the French carmarker's Chief Executive Officer said on Thursday.

"We are relatively confident for 2022 but we know that it's a volatile and uncertain world," CEO Luca de Meo told journalists at a company event, adding that the carmaker's restructuring efforts were running ahead of their schedule.

Shares in Renault edged up after the publication of the comments midday on Wednesday and traded 3.9 per cent higher at 1231 GMT, topping France's bluechip CAC40 index which was down 0.55per cent.

Renault's finance chief at the same event said that the carmaker was hoping to pay back as soon as possible the remainder of a 3 billion euros (US$3.44 billion) loan backed by the French state, Renault's biggest shareholder.

The company also said it would step up the ambitions to shift its core Renault brand towards e-mobility, targeting to produce a "100 per cent electric" fleet by 2030, from 90per cent previously announced.

(US$1 = 0.8724 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume;Writing by Tassilo Hummel;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Source: Reuters

