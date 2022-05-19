Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Renault unveils hydrogen-powered prototype SUV in race to cleaner driving
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Renault unveils hydrogen-powered prototype SUV in race to cleaner driving

Renault unveils hydrogen-powered prototype SUV in race to cleaner driving

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Renault is pictured at a dealership in Vertou, near Nantes, France, January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

19 May 2022 04:52PM (Updated: 19 May 2022 04:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Renault unveiled on Thursday a prototype hydrogen fuel cell-powered sports utility vehicle (SUV), as the French carmaker scrambles to catch up with rivals in the race to cleaner driving.

Renault said the car, dubbed the 'Scenic Vision', would not be commercially available before 2030-2032. A fully electric version will hit the market in 2024.

A fuel cell vehicle has an electric motor just like an electric vehicle, but the motor is powered by electricity produced through hydrogen, enhancing the battery's range.

A 16kW fuel cell will extend the car's range to 800km without recharging, and the battery will be twice as light, resulting in a 75 per cent reduction in carbon footprint compared to a conventional electric model, Renault said.

The Scenic Vision comes as Renault pushes ahead with plans to split its electric vehicle and combustion engine businesses.

A pioneer in electric cars with Japan's Nissan and Mitsubishi at the start of the previous decade, Renault has been eclipsed by pure player Tesla and the ambitions of Volkswagen.

Asian carmakers Toyota and Hyundai already have hydrogen fuel cells cars on the market, while BMW is planning to launch the hydrogen iX5 this year as a small batch series.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us