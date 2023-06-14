Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Renault's Mobilize in talks with European retailer to provide charging boxes for EV
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Renault's Mobilize in talks with European retailer to provide charging boxes for EV

14 Jun 2023 07:57PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2023 07:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Renault's new Mobilize unit is in advanced talks with a major European retailer to provide charging boxes for electric vehicles, a Mobilize spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

The spokesperson was confirming comments made earlier by chipmaker STMicroelectronics.

Frederique Le Greves, CEO of STMicro France, had told the VivaTech conference in Paris that this would the first contract for the Mobilize PowerBox, developed by Software Republique, a tech partnership that counts Renault and STMicro among its members.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.