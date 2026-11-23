Nov 23 : Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas has extended his contract to lead the chip designer through 2033, confirming his leadership role at the company amid speculation that Nvidia could tap him for the top job after Jensen Huang's resignation.

Haas was among several names floated as potential candidates to replace Huang, who resigned as Nvidia's CEO earlier this month following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy.

Nvidia's board had approached Haas in its search for a successor to Huang, the Financial Times had reported. Nvidia's finance chief Colette Kress is currently interim CEO at the company.

Analysts also pointed to Haas as a solid candidate for the top job at Nvidia, given he spent his formative years at the company — rising to vice president and general manager of its computing products business — before joining Arm in 2013.

US-listed shares of Arm were up nearly 9 per cent in premarket trading amid a broader lift in AI stocks as they rebounded after a bruising selloff last week.

Haas' standing as a high-profile semiconductor industry figure and his familiarity with Nvidia were seen as key reasons making him a good fit for the CEO role at Nvidia.

He became the British chipmaker's CEO in 2022 and oversaw its return to public markets through a $65 billion Nasdaq listing the following year. Arm licenses processor designs used across smartphones, PCs, servers and connected devices, and Nvidia relies heavily on the company's chip architecture.

"I’ve never been more confident about Arm's future ... I’m wholly committed to realizing Arm’s full potential for many years to come," Haas said in a statement on Monday.

Haas will also assume the role of vice chairman of SoftBank Group, effective December 1, Arm said. Arm is majority-owned by SoftBank. Haas is a board member at the Japanese conglomerate and, in April, took over the reins of SoftBank's international business.