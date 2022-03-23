Renesas delays Naka plant's return to pre-quake production

TOKYO: Japanese automotive chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Wednesday (Mar 23) it will take three days longer than expected to bring its key Naka semiconductor plant back to normal operations after a powerful quake hit northeast Japan last week.

"We expect to reach close to full pre-earthquake production capacity on Mar 26," the company said in statement. It had estimated that the plant, which is running at 50 per cent of capacity, would be back to normal by Wednesday.

Two other chip factories that shut down after the quake on Mar 16 have restored output, it added.