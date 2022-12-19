Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Renesas halts work at Beijing plant due to COVID spread
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Renesas halts work at Beijing plant due to COVID spread

19 Dec 2022 09:13AM (Updated: 19 Dec 2022 10:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japanese chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp suspended work at its Beijing plant on Friday because of COVID-19 infections, and will keep the facility shut for several days, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Renesas, the world's leading maker of automobile chips, said the factory mostly produces semiconductors used in industrial machinery and home appliances and that it would make up for the lost output with existing stock.

"There won't be much impact for a stoppage that lasts only several days," the spokesperson said.

A recent surge in COVID cases in China has hit major urban centres throughout the nation.

Renesas is closely watched by investors because it makes around a third of all the microcontroller chips used by the world's carmakers. The industry has already faced pandemic-related shortages that have forced manufacturers to curtail some production.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.