Renewables to make up 30per cent of Brunei's power generation by 2035 -minister
25 Oct 2021 02:44PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 02:40PM)
Brunei aims to meet 30per cent of its overall power generation mix with renewable energy by 2035, Energy Minister Awang Haji Mat Suny bin Haji Md Hussein said on Monday, as the country aims to accelerate progress towards greener energy.

"We are enhancing private sector participation through public private partnership in the financing and undertaking of renewable energy development projects in the country," the minister said in a speech at the Singapore International Energy Week event.

Hussein added that, however, natural gas will continue to play an important role in the energy transition.

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

