Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Rent the Runway expects full-year revenue below estimates, shares fall 4 per cent
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Rent the Runway expects full-year revenue below estimates, shares fall 4 per cent

Rent the Runway expects full-year revenue below estimates, shares fall 4 per cent

FILE PHOTO: The Rent The Runway store, an online subscription service for women to rent a designer dress and accessory items, is seen in New York City, New York, US, Sept 12, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

14 Apr 2022 04:19AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 06:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Rent the Runway on Wednesday (Apr 13) forecast full-year revenue below Wall Street estimates, sending the apparel rental firm's shares down 4 per cent in extended trading.

The downbeat outlook comes at a time when fashion retailers are expected to benefit from a post-COVID-19 recovery in demand for dress and formal attire, as the United States gears up for the most number of ceremonies since 1984 after the pandemic delayed weddings and other social events.

Rent the Runway expects full-year revenue between US$295 million and US$305 million, below estimates of US$305.02 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a 91 per cent jump in revenue to US$64.1 million for the fourth quarter, above estimates of US$63.22 million.

Active subscribers for the company's fashion rental service rose over 110 per cent to 115,240 in the quarter.

With Wednesday's after-hours decline, the stock is down more than 70 per cent from its October initial public offering price.

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

fashion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us