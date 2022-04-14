Rent the Runway expects full-year revenue below estimates, shares fall 4 per cent

Rent the Runway on Wednesday (Apr 13) forecast full-year revenue below Wall Street estimates, sending the apparel rental firm's shares down 4 per cent in extended trading.

The downbeat outlook comes at a time when fashion retailers are expected to benefit from a post-COVID-19 recovery in demand for dress and formal attire, as the United States gears up for the most number of ceremonies since 1984 after the pandemic delayed weddings and other social events.

Rent the Runway expects full-year revenue between US$295 million and US$305 million, below estimates of US$305.02 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a 91 per cent jump in revenue to US$64.1 million for the fourth quarter, above estimates of US$63.22 million.

Active subscribers for the company's fashion rental service rose over 110 per cent to 115,240 in the quarter.

With Wednesday's after-hours decline, the stock is down more than 70 per cent from its October initial public offering price.