Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Business

Repsol sells stake in an Indonesian gas operation for $425 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Repsol sells stake in an Indonesian gas operation for $425 million

Repsol sells stake in an Indonesian gas operation for $425 million

The Repsol logo is displayed at a petrol station, in Arriate, Spain March 31, 2025. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

26 Jun 2025 03:24PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Spanish energy company Repsol said on Thursday it has agreed to sell a 24 per cent stake in Indonesia's Corridor Block gas operation to Jakarta-listed Medco Energi for $425 million.

The deal is part of Repsol's strategy to dispose assets to raise cash to fund investments in renewable energy.

According to its own calculations, the sale will have a positive impact of about $70 million on its full-year income and it will help reduce its net debt by about $350 million, Repsol said.

The company expects the transaction to be closed in the third quarter of 2025.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement