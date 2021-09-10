Logo
Republican lawmakers raise alarm about US approval of auto chips for Huawei
Huawei logo is seen during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

10 Sep 2021 12:34AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 12:30AM)
WASHINGTON : A group of 13 Republican lawmakers on Thursday raised concerns about U.S. approval for Huawei to buy chips for its growing auto component business.

The lawmakers on the Energy and Commerce Committee asked U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a letter seen by Reuters if he was concerned "Huawei will look for a foothold in developing components for future vehicles in order to gather information on Americans and our transportation infrastructure."

Reuters reported in August that U.S. officials have approved license applications worth hundreds of millions of dollars for China's blacklisted telecom company Huawei.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

