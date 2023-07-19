Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Republican lawmakers urge FTC to drop fight against Microsoft deal for Activision
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Republican lawmakers urge FTC to drop fight against Microsoft deal for Activision

Republican lawmakers urge FTC to drop fight against Microsoft deal for Activision

FILE PHOTO: Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan listens as House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Trade Commission," on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Wurm/File Photo

19 Jul 2023 02:20AM (Updated: 19 Jul 2023 02:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Twenty-two Republican lawmakers urged the Federal Trade Commission to drop its fight against Microsoft's deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard, calling it "an example of the FTC’s rejection of sound antitrust policy".

The lawmakers, all members of the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, in a letter sent on Monday to FTC Chair Lina Khan and two commissioners and publicly released on Tuesday, said the proposed deal is a "pro-competitive transaction".

The agency, which enforces antitrust law, is considering its options after a US District Court judge ruled last week that the deal was legal and an appeals court declined an emergency motion to pause the transaction.

In response to the losses, the lawmakers, said: "We write to express our concerns, and to urge you to drop this matter."

Microsoft, maker of the Xbox video game console, has been fighting for months to save the US$69 billion deal, which was criticized by US and British antitrust enforcers, but appears close to finalising it. The acquisition of "Call of Duty" video game maker Activision would be Microsoft's biggest ever and the largest in the history of the video game industry.

Among the letter's signatories are James Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, which last week grilled Khan over court fights that the FTC pursued and lost over multi-billion-dollar mergers.

The FTC confirmed receipt of the letter but otherwise declined comment. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The latest, and most egregious, example of the FTC’s rejection of sound antitrust policy was the decision to seek a preliminary injunction against a procompetitive transaction, Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision," the lawmakers wrote.

"For two decades, Microsoft’s Xbox business has been the much smaller challenger in the video game publishing and video game console markets," they added. "The addition of Activision’s portfolio is intended to help Xbox make these games available to a wider set of consumers, especially those who prefer to play on mobile devices."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.