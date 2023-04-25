Logo
Business

Republican senators urge to Biden to sanction Chinese cloud companies

FILE PHOTO: A robotic dog powered by Huawei Cloud is seen at a booth during Huawei Connect in Shanghai, China, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

25 Apr 2023 11:56PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 11:56PM)
WASHINGTON : A group of nine Republican senators on Tuesday urged the Biden administration to impose sanctions on Huawei Cloud and other Chinese cloud service providers citing national security concerns, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter led by Republican Senator Bill Hagerty to the Commerce, State and Treasury departments said Chinese cloud computing companies "are increasingly engaging with foreign entities - in some cases sanctioned foreign entities - that are directly challenging the national security and economic security interests of the United States and our allies and partners." Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter also asked the Biden administration officials to add Alibaba Cloud to the Commerce Department’s export control list.

Source: Reuters

