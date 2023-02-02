Logo
Business

Republican US lawmaker meets with TikTok, but unpersuaded
FILE PHOTO: TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

02 Feb 2023 08:28AM (Updated: 02 Feb 2023 08:28AM)
WASHINGTON : U.S. Republican Representative Mike Gallagher met with TikTok on Wednesday about the Chinese-owned short video app's U.S. data security plans but still plans to seek to ban TikTok in the United States, a spokesperson for the lawmaker said.

Gallagher, the Republican chair of a U.S. House of Representatives select committee on China, met with Will Farrell, interim security officer at TikTok U.S Data Security.

The lawmaker "appreciated their time but found their argument unpersuasive," Gallagher spokesperson Jordan Dunn said.

Source: Reuters

