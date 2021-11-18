On top of changing COVID-19 rules, F&B businesses now worry about rising costs

SINGAPORE: Apart from “stop-start” changes in COVID-19 safety protocols, the pandemic is driving up pressure for food and beverage businesses on another front – rising costs.

Food ingredients and wages, which typically account for about two-thirds of operating expenses for F&B operators, are among the areas where costs have surged as the pandemic drags on, they told CNA.

“COVID-19 has indeed added more cost pressures upwards, in the range of 30 per cent and more collectively,” said the Restaurant Association of Singapore, which has more than 450 members.

“These are due to a severe manpower crunch situation, as well as global supply chain disruptions and energy price increases, just to name a few.”

Prices of some essential items have risen by 5 per cent to as much as 20 per cent over the past three to six months, said businesses that CNA spoke to.

For instance, burger bar Fatboy’s said the cost of rice, frozen goods and cooking oil have gone up by 10 to 20 per cent. Modern zi char bistro Enjoy Eating House and Bar said it has been paying 5 to 10 per cent more for its supplies of chicken, beef, vegetables and even beer.

In some “extreme” cases, suppliers have jacked up prices by 50 per cent, said Minor Food Singapore’s chief executive officer Dellen Soh, calling such increases “unjustified”. His firm, which operates F&B chains like ThaiExpress and Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe, is looking for alternative supplies and considering temporarily removing the affected menu items.

F&B businesses said higher ingredient costs are not unexpected, given the supply-chain snarls and rallying energy prices pushing up transport rates, as well as labour shortages affecting food producers and suppliers.

But the magnitude of recent price increases, being way above the usual 3 to 5 per cent, is becoming too much to bear amid an already difficult environment.

Mr James Ang, co-owner of Enjoy Eating House and Bar, said: “In the normal times, I would say that the impact might be bearable. But now business is down and we are making losses every month, so anything that tips the balance will lead to many problems for us.”