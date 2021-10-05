Retail sales fall 2.8% in August as motor vehicle sales drop due to lower COE quota

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s retail sales fell 2.8 per cent year-on-year in August this year, as a lower certificate of entitlement (COE) quota led to lower motor vehicle sales.

The COE quota set for May to July this year was the lowest in more than six years.

August’s retail sales growth was a reversal from the 0.2 per cent growth in the previous month, the Department of Statistics (SingStat) said on Tuesday (Oct 5).

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales was at a similar level as August 2020, compared to the 2 per cent year-on-year increase in July.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 0.6 per cent in August, falling to 1.2 per cent when excluding motor vehicles.

PETROL SERVICE STATIONS, WATCH AND JEWELLERY SAW HIGHEST INCREASES

Petrol service stations recorded the highest increase in sales year-on-year, at 23.7 per cent, followed by watches and jewellery sales, which expanded 7.9 per cent.

Sales in supermarkets and hypermarkets grew 4.6 per cent, while computer and telecommunications equipment rose 3.0 per cent.

On the other hand, sales of motor vehicles fell 17.5 per cent in August, as compared to the previous year.

Department store sales fell 8.5 per cent, while optical goods and books slumped 9.6 per cent.