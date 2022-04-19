Logo
Retailer WH Smith suspends Funky Pigeon online orders after cyber incident
FILE PHOTO: A person wearing a mask exits a branch of WH Smith in London, Britain, December 1, 2021. Picture taken December 1, 2021. REUTERS/May James

19 Apr 2022 03:05PM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 03:29PM)
British retailer WH Smith Plc said on Tuesday it has suspended orders from its online greetings card and gift business Funky Pigeon following a cyber-security incident last week.

WH Smith, which sells books, stationery, and other items at its stores in travel hubs, said no customer payment data with Funky Pigeon was compromised due to the incident, which took place on April 14.

"We are currently investigating the extent to which any personal data, specifically names, addresses, e-mail addresses and personalised card and gift designs has been accessed," WH Smith and Funky Pigeon said.

"We are also writing to all customers over the last 12 months to inform them of these issues," Funky Pigeon said.

The incident comes amid increased scrutiny on appropriate defences against cyber attacks, particularly on western financial institutions, in the wake of heightened geopolitical tensions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The company also said the incident would not have a material impact on the financial position of the group, based on a current analysis.

Source: Reuters

