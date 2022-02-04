Singapore retail sales rise 6.7% in December; F&B also up after restrictions loosened

SINGAPORE: Singapore's retail sales rose 6.7 per cent year-on-year in December, compared to the previous month's adjusted increase of 2.2 per cent.

Sales of food and beverage services also went up - by 7.4 per cent in December, compared to November's 1 per cent increase - driven by the loosening of dining-in restrictions from late November onwards.

Most retail sectors recorded year-on-year jumps, including the watches and jewellery industry which went up by 27.4 per cent, according to data released by the Department of Statistics Singapore (SingStat) on Friday (Feb 4).

People also bought more cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods, as well as clothes and footwear - all of which recorded increases of around 17 per cent in December compared to the year before.

But the sales of motor vehicles fell 7.2 per cent, as did optical goods and books, which dropped 5 per cent year-on-year.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, sales in most industries grew, with department stores topping the list at 9.7 per cent.