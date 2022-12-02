REUTERS NEXT: Treasury's Adeyemo says China continues to struggle with zero-COVID policy

Logo
Business

Business

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo attends the National Action Network National Convention in New York, U.S., April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

02 Dec 2022 01:00AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 01:00AM)
NEW YORK : U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said China was continuing to struggle with its zero-COVID policy and growth there been disappointing, while policies aimed at large-scale vaccinations had put the U.S. economy on a better course.

Asked about unexpected protests springing up across China against further lockdowns, Adeyemo said the United States believed in the right of people to protest.

"Today the U.S. economy is open. We have an economy that is growing robustly, and in China, they are still locking down because they haven't done the things that we did," he said.

To view the Reuters NEXT conference live on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, please click

Source: Reuters

