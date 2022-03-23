Reuters removes TASS Russian news agency from its content marketplace

Reuters has removed TASS from its business-to-business marketplace for customers, according to a Reuters message to staff on Wednesday (Mar 23), amid growing criticism of how Russia's state-owned news agency is portraying the war in Ukraine.

"We believe making TASS content available on Reuters Connect is not aligned with the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles," Matthew Keen, interim CEO of Reuters, wrote in an internal memo to staff on Wednesday.

The Reuters Trust Principles, created in 1941 amid World War II, commits Reuters to act with integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

TASS declined to make immediate comment.

The Russian news agency has been accused by some Western media and press freedom groups of spreading false claims and propaganda about the war in Ukraine.

Since the invasion, tech giants Google, Facebook and Twitter and pay TV services have restricted access to Russia state-owned media RT and Sputnik over concerns about spreading misinformation.

RT and Sputnik have called restrictions placed on them by distributors, which include app stores and other social media services, unjustified censorship.

Early in March, photo agency Getty Images cut ties with TASS, according to a Forbes report.

The report quoted a Getty spokesman saying that "in order to ensure the integrity of the content we distribute, we require that partners and contributors comply".

The Forbes story said TASS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters Connect allowed users, mostly news organisations, to access and share TASS content for a fee.

Reuters Connect also offers the content of Reuters News and about 90 third-party providers, including Variety, USA Today and CNBC.

The Reuters newsroom operates independently of Reuters Connect.