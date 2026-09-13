Revolut confirms sensitive customer data breach, falling for fake government requests

Sept 12 : British fintech Revolut confirmed that sensitive customer information was disclosed to an unauthorized third party after it received fraudulent requests sent from a legitimate government agency email domain, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters on Saturday.

Here are a few details:

• "Upon detection, we immediately blocked the address and alerted the relevant government agency as well as enforcement agencies, data protection, and financial regulators," the spokesperson said.

• "Revolut systems and customer funds are unaffected," the spokesperson said without disclosing the exact number of individuals affected by the breach.

• The compromised data included customers' birth date, postal and email addresses, and phone numbers, as well as copies of their identity documents including passports and driver’s licenses, according to a TechCrunch report.

• Revolut is planning for a potential public listing and aiming for a valuation of up to $200 billion.

• It is one of the most successful European fintech companies, with no physical bank branches.