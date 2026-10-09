Revolut favors US primary listing for potential IPO, CEO says

Oct 8 : Revolut would favor a primary listing in the United States if the digital bank decides to pursue an initial pubic offering in the future, CEO Nik Storonsky told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

Storonsky, who founded Revolut, told Bloomberg TV that the firm wants to "dominate" the US market and plans to roll out credit cards and loans, once it receives a full banking charter.

Revolut received preliminary approval for a national banking licence in the United States in September, after getting licences in Britain and France earlier this year.

The bank has risen to become Europe's most valuable startup, having grown rapidly since it was launched just over a decade ago as a fintech promising cheaper forex fees. Valued at $115 billion privately, Revolut is now worth more than Britain's Barclays and France's Societe Generale.

The company's top boss had previously told French newspaper Les Echos the bank was looking into a dual stock market listing in New York and London.

Any eventual listing is still likely to be at least a year away, with past media reports citing 2028, and subject to market conditions.