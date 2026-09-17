Revolut says no direct demand received over alleged data breach

Sept 16 : Revolut has had no direct contact or demand from the individuals or group claiming responsibility for a data breach, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Financial Times reported that attackers claiming responsibility for a data breach at the company had threatened to sell confidential records of hundreds of customers to other criminal groups unless Revolut paid a $3 million ransom within 24 hours.

Here are some details:

• Revolut's core infrastructure, databases and customer accounts were not hacked, a source familiar with the matter said.

• The breach is understood to have affected about 680 customers, according to the source.

• The group, which calls itself iamnotavillain, published the ultimatum online on Wednesday afternoon next to a digital countdown clock, the FT report said.

• The group told the newspaper it was using the website to make its demands for the first time and that there had not been any negotiations with Revolut.

• Revolut said on Saturday that sensitive customer information was disclosed to an unauthorized third party after it received fraudulent requests from a legitimate government agency email domain.