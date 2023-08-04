Logo
Business

Revolut to stop crypto services for US customers
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

04 Aug 2023 07:45PM
LONDON : British fintech Revolut will stop allowing U.S. customers to access cryptocurrencies, the company said in a statement on Friday, citing the regulatory environment and crypto market uncertainty there.

"As a result of the evolving regulatory environment and the uncertainties around the crypto market in the U.S., we’ve taken the difficult decision, together with our U.S. banking partner, to suspend access to cryptocurrencies through Revolut in the U.S.," a Revolut spokesperson said via email.

From Sept. 2, U.S. customers will no longer be able to buy cryptocurrencies on Revolut. From Oct. 3, buying, selling and holding will be disabled altogether for U.S. customers.

Revolut said the move impacts less than 1 per cent of Revolut's crypto customers globally.

Source: Reuters

