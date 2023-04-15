Logo
Rheinmetall suffers cyber attack, military business unaffected - spokesperson
Business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Rheinmetall AG is seen at their Swiss plant in Zurich, Switzerland May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

15 Apr 2023 01:07AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2023 01:34AM)
DUESSELDORF, Germany :Rheinmetall, suffered a cyber attack to the division of its business dealing with industrial customers, mostly in the automotive sector, the company said on Friday, adding its military division was unaffected.

"Rheinmetall is currently investigating the extent of the damages and is in close contact with the relevant authorities," a spokesperson said.

State prosecutors in Cologne said they were investigating the attack, declining to provide further details. Spiegel, which reported the attack earlier on Friday, said that its origins were unknown.

Source: Reuters

