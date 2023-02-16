Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ride-hailing app Cabify shutters Ecuador operations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ride-hailing app Cabify shutters Ecuador operations

16 Feb 2023 02:02AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 02:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ride-hailing application Cabify will end its operations in Ecuador in mid-March after a "constant process of analysis" on the market, the company said on Wednesday.

Cabify, which has operations in a handful of other Latin American countries and Spain, said in a statement that the decision would cut its services in the cities of Quito and Guayaquil and that a dozen employees would be affected.

Late last year, the company, which says it has more than 42 million registered users, said it would invest $300 million through 2024 to expand its presence in Latin America.

It did not specify how many users or drivers were affected by the closure in Ecuador.

Cabify, which is headquartered in Spain and a considered a "unicorn," a start-up with a valuation above 1 billion euros, is planning to go public soon.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.