Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ride-hailing app Yango to set up global office in Dubai
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ride-hailing app Yango to set up global office in Dubai

18 Oct 2023 08:18PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI : Yango, the ride-hailing app owned by Russian tech group Yandex NV

Yango said the office will be open in the fourth quarter of this year and will be based in Dubai Internet City, part of Dubai business park operator TECOM Group.

"The strategic move to establish Yango’s global operational office represents a significant milestone to oversee operations of its myriad services," the company said in a statement.

These include Yango ride-hailing and last-mile delivery solution provider Yango Delivery, the company added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.