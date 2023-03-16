Logo
Business

Rio Tinto appoints directors with mining, renewable energy experience
Rio Tinto appoints directors with mining, renewable energy experience

FILE PHOTO: The Rio Tinto logo is displayed above the global mining group's booth at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

16 Mar 2023 04:21PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 04:21PM)
Rio Tinto has appointed two non-executive directors, the miner said on Thursday, in response to its chairman's call for more members with experience in mining and renewable energy on the company's board.

Dean Dalla Valle and Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz, the latest appointments, will join Rio's board on June 1, the miner said.

Valle was previously chief commercial officer of BHP Group. and CEO of Australian rail freight operator, Pacific National.

Earlier this month, he was appointed as chair of hydrogen electrolyser technology company, Hysata.

Lloyd-Hurwitz served as the chief executive officer and managing director of ASX-listed property firm Mirvac Group for a decade before stepping down recently.

Most of the directors on Rio's board are experienced in finance, capital markets, law and oil and gas.

Chairman Dominic Barton said last October that Rio needed more members with mining and renewable energy experience and with a more diverse geographical background.

"Dean and Susan will deepen the board's capabilities and experience in key areas we had identified that needed strengthening," Barton said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

