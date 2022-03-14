Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Rio Tinto offers $2.7 billion to buy rest of Turquoise Hill stake
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Rio Tinto offers $2.7 billion to buy rest of Turquoise Hill stake

Rio Tinto offers $2.7 billion to buy rest of Turquoise Hill stake

FILE PHOTO: A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

14 Mar 2022 03:26PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 04:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Rio Tinto on Monday proposed to buy the 49per cent of Canada's Turquoise Hill it does not already own for about $2.7 billion, as the Anglo-Australian miner looks to ramp up the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project in Mongolia.

The non-binding, C$34 per share offer represents a more than 32per cent premium to Turquoise Hill's close on Friday, and follows Rio Tinto's settlement with the Mongolian government in January of a long-running dispute over the $6.93 billion expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi project.

"(The transaction) would simplify the Oyu Tolgoi ownership structure, strengthen Rio Tinto's copper portfolio, and reinforce its long-term commitment to Mongolia," the company said in a release.

"In addition, the Proposed Transaction provides Turquoise Hill minority shareholders with the ability to realise compelling, immediate and certain value for their shares," it also said.

Rio controls and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine - which is 550 km (342 miles) south of Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar and is one of the world's largest known copper and gold deposits - via Turquoise Hill's 66per cent stake. The government of Mongolia owns 34per cent.

Turquoise Hill and Rio had disagreed over funding for the expansion project before reaching a deal in April.

In October, Rio delayed first production at the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi by three months to January 2023, after Turquoise Hill estimated additional funding required for the project had ballooned to $3.6 billion.

A flurry of problems have separated the parties over the years, drawing the attention of minority shareholders.

U.S. activist investor Pentwater Capital, which has a 9per cent stake in Turquoise Hill, last year filed a class action in New York against Rio Tinto for damages, alleging it concealed the project's problems from investors for months.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Clara Denina; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us