Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Rio Tinto says any sanctions on Rusal would disrupt aluminium market
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Rio Tinto says any sanctions on Rusal would disrupt aluminium market

Rio Tinto says any sanctions on Rusal would disrupt aluminium market

FILE PHOTO: The Rio Tinto logo is displayed on a visitor's helmet at a borates mine in Boron, California, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

05 May 2022 10:04AM (Updated: 05 May 2022 10:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Rio Tinto said on Thursday any sanctions on Russian aluminium producer Rusal for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine would significantly disrupt the aluminium market and drive prices up.

"If Rusal was to be sanctioned that would certainly cause pretty significant disruption in the aluminium market, because Rusal is a very big exporter of aluminium, particularly to Europe," Rio Tinto Chairman Simon Thompson told shareholders at the group's annual meeting in Australia.

"I actually think the impact on Rio Tinto would probably be positive, in the sense that the aluminium price would likely go up."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us